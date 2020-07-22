New York’s preliminary June unemployment rates

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 file photo, Visitors to the Department of Labor are turned away at the door by personnel due to closures over coronavirus concerns in New York. Americans are seeking unemployment benefits at unprecedented levels due to the coronavirus, but many are finding more frustration than relief. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Preliminary June unemployment rates from the New York State Department of Labor show a decrease of 1,407,400 in the private sector from 2019 to 2020.

Unemployment rates are calculated using U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) methods and answers from the 3,100 households that participate in the Current Population Survey monthly.

A payroll survey conducted by BLS, which includes 18,000 private sector employers in the state, showed a seasonally adjusted increase of 4.5% in June 2020 to 6,894,200. New York’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rose from 14.5% to 15.7%.

County unemployment rates