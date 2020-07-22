New York’s preliminary June unemployment rates

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Preliminary June unemployment rates from the New York State Department of Labor show a decrease of 1,407,400 in the private sector from 2019 to 2020.
Unemployment rates are calculated using U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) methods and answers from the 3,100 households that participate in the Current Population Survey monthly.
A payroll survey conducted by BLS, which includes 18,000 private sector employers in the state, showed a seasonally adjusted increase of 4.5% in June 2020 to 6,894,200. New York’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rose from 14.5% to 15.7%.
County unemployment rates
- President Trump to hold another coronavirus press conference on Wednesday
- Swim experts warn of drowning dangers as more families are staying home this summer
- Albany hosting Community Development Block Grant funding webinar
- It’s not every day you get a letter from the Governor
- President Trump, Barr announce anti-crime surge to several US cities