New York’s not feeling the spirit of Christmas

by: Sarah Darmanjian

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree stands lit at Rockefeller Center during the 89th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- There’s a very Grinch-like feel in New York this year, according to GetCenturyLink. The Empire State ranked second to last for its Christmas spirit.

New York ranked 50, only missing the title of the state with the least amount of Christmas spirit by one. That title goes to Washington D.C. this year.

The state with the most Christmas spirit is a few hours east of New York. People looking for some jolly should go to New Hampshire. They ranked number one in Christmas spirit, beating out Utah which ranked number one in 2020.

Neighboring states of Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Vermont all made it into the top 10 states with the most Christmas spirit. Below are the top 10 and bottom 10 rankings.

10 states with the most Christmas spirit

  1. New Hampshire
  2. Maine
  3. Montana
  4. Kentucky
  5. Connecticut
  6. Vermont
  7. Utah
  8. Massachusetts
  9. Hawaii
  10. West Virginia

10 states with the least Christmas spirit

41. Nevada 
42. Rhode Island 
43. Arkansas 
44. Alaska 
45. Georgia 
46. Maryland 
47. Virginia 
48. Alabama 
49. Mississippi 
50. New York 
51. Washington D.C. 

To determine the Christmas spirit of each state, GetCenturyLink looked at six areas:

  • Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses (29%) 
  • Online shopping (via Google shopping trends) for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, Christmas ornaments, and “Elf on a Shelf” (28%)
  • Christmas music streaming (14.5%)
  • Tweeting about Christmas (7%) 
  • Number of Christmas Tree farms per capita (7%)
  • Charitable giving in the last documented tax year, as defined by the IRS (14.5%)

Using those metrics, GetCenturyLink calculated the weighted average for each state. Full results are below on the map.

