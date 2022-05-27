ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) reported Friday that electricity supplies in New York State are expected to be adequate this summer. A total of 41,049 megawatts (MW) of power resources are expected to be available to meet predicted peak demand conditions.

The NYISO predicts that peak demand this summer will reach 31,765 MW, a decrease of 562 MW from the 2021 baseline forecast. Peak demand is a measurement of the average total electric demand by consumers for a one-hour period according to NYIS).

One megawatt of electricity can serve approximately 800 to 1,000 homes. The NYISO is responsible for planning the power system to prepare for future reliability risks.

Most of the decrease in this summer’s peak load forecast is attributable to the growth in distributed solar, which reduces the amount of energy that needs to be supplied by the bulk power system. The peak demand forecast is based on normal expected summer weather conditions according to NYISO.

The NYISO also evaluates the potential for more extreme weather scenarios and found that reliability would be maintained if peak demand increases to as much as 35,436 MW. Demand on New York’s electric system peaks in the summer as air conditioning drives overall power usage higher according to the NYISO.

1,164 MW of demand response resources are available. Demand response programs enlist large users of electricity and aggregations of smaller power customers to reduce electricity consumption when called upon by the NYISO.

The effect of energy efficiency programs, distributed solar photovoltaics, and non-solar distributed resources are also included in the NYISO’s forecast. These resources make the growth of peak load and reduce overall energy usage from the grid less extreme.