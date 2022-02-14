NEW YORK (NEWS10) — On Monday, February 14, the statewide positivity rate of COVID-19 infections stands at 2.96%. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Sunday is 3,583 – a decline by 1,545 over the past week – the lowest since December 6, 2021.

Statewide, officials said there have been 48 COVID deaths reported since Sunday. The total amount of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54,174. Health Officials said total COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide since Sunday are at 3,524, as the continued response of COVID- positive cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across all regions.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. HERD reported the number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities stands at 68,254, in addition to a total of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide. Health Officials say the 7-day average percent positive rate is at 3.08%.

As of Sunday, the state’s progress on combating COVID-19 stands:

Total vaccine doses administered – 36,507,254

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 27,417

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 294,049

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Friday, February 11, 2022 Saturday, February 12, 2022 Sunday, February 13, 2022 Capital Region 37.43 31.46 30.76 Central New York 44.64 44.97 43.86 Finger Lakes 26.54 25.46 24.07 Long Island 21.75 19.98 19.08 Mid-Hudson 22.70 21.83 21.12 Mohawk Valley 41.62 38.83 37.50 New York City 22.73 21.24 20.04 North Country 53.74 52.82 52.07 Southern Tier 40.39 40.37 39.88 Western New York 26.52 25.73 24.43 Statewide 26.48 24.95 23.89

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Friday, February 11, 2022 Saturday, February 12, 2022 Sunday, February 13, 2022 Capital Region 6.64% 5.55% 5.32% Central New York 7.76% 7.63% 7.41% Finger Lakes 5.75% 5.44% 5.24% Long Island 3.79% 3.56% 3.43% Mid-Hudson 3.01% 3.01% 2.97% Mohawk Valley 6.32% 6.04% 5.77% New York City 2.21% 2.06% 1.97% North Country 8.35% 8.08% 7.93% Southern Tier 4.80% 4.55% 4.52% Western New York 6.30% 6.06% 5.88% Statewide 3.37% 3.19% 3.08%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Friday, February 11, 2022 Saturday, February 12, 2022 Sunday, February 13, 2022 Bronx 1.91% 1.63% 1.46% Kings 1.90% 1.79% 1.72% New York 1.89% 1.81% 1.75% Queens 3.15% 3.00% 2.86% Richmond 2.48% 2.31% 2.18%

As of Sunday, February 13, 2,348 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,866,986. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 57,334 42 Allegany 8,636 13 Broome 43,620 41 Cattaraugus 14,946 14 Cayuga 15,404 19 Chautauqua 23,045 17 Chemung 20,699 30 Chenango 8,981 14 Clinton 15,859 46 Columbia 9,717 5 Cortland 10,143 7 Delaware 7,459 13 Dutchess 62,749 33 Erie 204,072 127 Essex 5,328 9 Franklin 8,823 20 Fulton 12,093 11 Genesee 13,427 10 Greene 8,344 6 Hamilton 819 – Herkimer 13,353 17 Jefferson 19,289 25 Lewis 6,028 6 Livingston 11,333 12 Madison 12,509 14 Monroe 148,153 82 Montgomery 11,504 11 Nassau 396,250 160 Niagara 46,803 31 NYC 2,259,112 700 Oneida 51,474 34 Onondaga 105,492 79 Ontario 19,177 24 Orange 104,705 44 Orleans 8,473 – Oswego 24,423 39 Otsego 9,467 13 Putnam 23,131 10 Rensselaer 30,375 23 Rockland 90,758 35 Saratoga 44,496 59 Schenectady 31,958 23 Schoharie 4,834 4 Schuyler 3,328 6 Seneca 5,660 13 St. Lawrence 19,983 29 Steuben 19,188 35 Suffolk 420,599 175 Sullivan 18,002 10 Tioga 10,344 3 Tompkins 17,011 7 Ulster 30,409 13 Warren 13,042 16 Washington 11,662 12 Wayne 16,676 13 Westchester 245,086 88 Wyoming 8,161 3 Yates 3,240 3

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 184 122 66.30% 62 33.70% Central New York 118 84 71.20% 34 28.80% Finger Lakes 404 185 45.80% 219 54.20% Long Island 544 276 50.70% 268 49.30% Mid-Hudson 321 149 46.40% 172 53.60% Mohawk Valley 86 54 62.80% 32 37.20% New York City 1,362 600 44.10% 762 55.90% North Country 80 42 52.50% 38 47.50% Southern Tier 125 63 50.40% 62 49.60% Western New York 300 156 52.00% 144 48.00% Statewide 3,524 1,731 49.10% 1,793 50.90%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

As of Sunday, February 13, 48 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,174. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: