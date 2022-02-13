NEW YORK (NEWS10) – On Sunday, February 13, the statewide positivity rate stands at 2.28% for COVID-19 infections, its lowest since October 31, 2021. As COVID- 19 positive cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across all regions, Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Saturday is 3,583, the lowest since October 25, 2021.
Statewide, officials say there have been 50 COVID-19 deaths reported since Saturday. The total amount of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54, 125.
“I am so proud of the hard work New Yorkers have put in this winter to get us past the Omicron surge and put us on the pathway to normalcy,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is still the most effective weapon we have in beating this pandemic, which is why it’s so important that we continue to encourage New Yorkers to take advantage of this critical tool. Parents and guardians, don’t delay in getting your children vaccinated and boosted if eligible.”
In addition to the January 11 omicron peak, total COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide since Saturday are at 3,883 patients, the lowest since December 12, 2021. HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities.
HERD says the number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities stands at 67,779, in addition to a total of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide. Health Officials say the 7-day average percent positive rate is at 3.19%.
As of Sunday, the state’s progress on combating COVID-19 stands:
- Total vaccine doses administered – 36,479,837
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 43,257
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 295,857
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.8%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows
|REGION
|Thursday, February 10, 2022
|Friday, February 11, 2022
|Saturday, February 12, 2022
|Capital Region
|39.69
|37.43
|31.46
|Central New York
|48.36
|44.64
|44.97
|Finger Lakes
|28.22
|26.54
|25.46
|Long Island
|23.98
|21.75
|19.98
|Mid-Hudson
|25.27
|22.70
|21.83
|Mohawk Valley
|44.01
|41.62
|38.83
|New York City
|24.78
|22.73
|21.24
|North Country
|54.59
|53.74
|52.82
|Southern Tier
|42.18
|40.39
|40.37
|Western New York
|29.12
|26.52
|25.73
|Statewide
|28.68
|26.48
|24.95
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|Thursday, February 10, 2022
|Friday, February 11, 2022
|Saturday, February 12, 2022
|Capital Region
|6.93%
|6.64%
|5.55%
|Central New York
|7.83%
|7.76%
|7.63%
|Finger Lakes
|6.15%
|5.75%
|5.44%
|Long Island
|4.09%
|3.79%
|3.56%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.26%
|3.01%
|3.01%
|Mohawk Valley
|6.56%
|6.32%
|6.04%
|New York City
|2.35%
|2.21%
|2.06%
|North Country
|8.58%
|8.35%
|8.08%
|Southern Tier
|5.13%
|4.80%
|4.55%
|Western New York
|6.79%
|6.30%
|6.06%
|Statewide
|3.57%
|3.37%
|3.19%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|Thursday, February 10, 2022
|Friday, February 11, 2022
|Saturday, February 12, 2022
|Bronx
|2.12%
|1.91%
|1.63%
|Kings
|2.03%
|1.90%
|1.79%
|New York
|1.98%
|1.89%
|1.81%
|Queens
|3.32%
|3.15%
|3.00%
|Richmond
|2.61%
|2.48%
|2.31%
As of Saturday, February 12. 3,583 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,864,638. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|57,292
|56
|Allegany
|8,623
|12
|Broome
|43,579
|65
|Cattaraugus
|14,932
|18
|Cayuga
|15,385
|17
|Chautauqua
|23,028
|23
|Chemung
|20,669
|11
|Chenango
|8,967
|18
|Clinton
|15,813
|55
|Columbia
|9,712
|12
|Cortland
|10,136
|18
|Delaware
|7,446
|7
|Dutchess
|62,716
|57
|Erie
|203,945
|168
|Essex
|5,319
|7
|Franklin
|8,803
|23
|Fulton
|12,082
|16
|Genesee
|13,417
|7
|Greene
|8,338
|15
|Hamilton
|819
|1
|Herkimer
|13,336
|4
|Jefferson
|19,264
|33
|Lewis
|6,022
|3
|Livingston
|11,321
|13
|Madison
|12,495
|10
|Monroe
|148,071
|129
|Montgomery
|11,493
|7
|Nassau
|396,090
|217
|Niagara
|46,772
|32
|NYC
|2,258,412
|1,296
|Oneida
|51,440
|53
|Onondaga
|105,413
|166
|Ontario
|19,153
|24
|Orange
|104,661
|61
|Orleans
|8,473
|10
|Oswego
|24,384
|52
|Otsego
|9,454
|20
|Putnam
|23,121
|7
|Rensselaer
|30,352
|77
|Rockland
|90,723
|49
|Saratoga
|44,437
|41
|Schenectady
|31,935
|53
|Schoharie
|4,830
|5
|Schuyler
|3,322
|11
|Seneca
|5,647
|6
|St. Lawrence
|19,954
|42
|Steuben
|19,153
|28
|Suffolk
|420,424
|219
|Sullivan
|17,992
|17
|Tioga
|10,341
|18
|Tompkins
|17,004
|46
|Ulster
|30,396
|30
|Warren
|13,026
|16
|Washington
|11,650
|12
|Wayne
|16,663
|17
|Westchester
|244,998
|136
|Wyoming
|8,158
|13
|Yates
|3,237
|4
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
|Region
|COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|187
|126
|67.4%
|61
|32.6%
|Central New York
|119
|81
|68.1%
|38
|31.9%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|181
|45.6%
|216
|54.4%
|Long Island
|550
|275
|50.0%
|275
|50.0%
|Mid-Hudson
|341
|159
|46.6%
|182
|53.4%
|Mohawk Valley
|88
|58
|65.9%
|30
|34.1%
|New York City
|1,369
|605
|44.2%
|764
|55.8%
|North Country
|84
|42
|50.0%
|42
|50.0%
|Southern Tier
|118
|62
|52.5%
|56
|47.5%
|Western New York
|335
|176
|52.5%
|159
|47.5%
|Statewide
|3,588
|1,765
|49.2%
|1,823
|50.8%
The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).
As of Saturday, February 12, 50 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,125. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|2
|Bronx
|4
|Dutchess
|3
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|7
|Monroe
|2
|Nassau
|2
|New York
|6
|Niagara
|1
|Onondaga
|2
|Oswego
|2
|Otsego
|1
|Queens
|5
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|2
|Saratoga
|1
|Schuyler
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|2
|Westchester
|2
|Yates
|1
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website.
People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.