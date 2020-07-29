New York’s Attorney General Sues over Predatory Lenders

Letitia James

New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference at her office in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. New York has joined the ranks of states suing the nation’s biggest e-cigarette maker, San Francisco based JUUL Labs. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) – New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration. The goal of the suit, to stop lenders from charging high interest rates on loans.

The goal of filing the lawsuit is to stop a new rule that would allow the federal government to preempt state usury laws. Attorney General James and a coalition of attorneys general want the court to declare the rule unlawful and to set it aside.

In a prepared statement Attorney General Letitia James said:

“All this rule does is make it easier for bad actors to charge New Yorkers triple-digit interest rates on loans and chart a path to more easily take advantage of consumers, which is why we are taking action.”

Letitia James, New York Attorney General

