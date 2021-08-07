New Yorkers warned of dangers of fake COVID vaccination cards

You may be jubilant after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine — but don’t post your vaccination card on social media sites. (File/Getty)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York Attorney General Letitia James released a consumer alert on Friday regarding fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

According to AG James, there have been many reports of these cards in the state, which can lead to a list of dangers. James stated falsifying vaccine cards and records and the unauthorized use of the seals of the CDC and U.S Department of Health and Human Services’, violate various federal and New York state laws. All of which are subject to civil and criminal enforcement.

“Not only do fake and fraudulently completed vaccination cards violate federal and state laws and the public trust, but they also put the health of our communities at risk and potentially prolong this public health crisis.” Attorney General James said in a press release. “I strongly urge New Yorkers to reject these fake vaccination cards and get the COVID-19 vaccine, so that we can move forward from this pandemic and return to normalcy as soon as possible.”

Legitimate CDC vaccination cards are provided to individuals once they receive the COVID-19 vaccine. However, James warned New Yorkers to not post pictures online of the vaccination cards online as scammers can use the information on their cards to steal their identities. Ultimately using the pictures to create fake cards.

New Yorkers can also access proof of a vaccine or negative COVID-19 through the New York Excelsior Pass app which is available for free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. New Yorkers can learn more about the Excelsior Pass apps online.

Any resident that believes they have been a victim of a COVID-19 vaccination card scam are urged to contact the Office of the Attorney General by calling 1-800-771-7755, or by filing a complaint online.