New Yorkers talk speed cameras along Thruway work zones

(WIVB) — In Western New York, residents had a chance to weigh in Wednesday night on plans to add speed cameras to work zones along the Thruway. The pilot program would add 30 speed cameras to better protect highway workers from injury or death because of speeding cars.

Some say drivers need to have proper notice of speed changes and cameras ahead. But, most people who attended the virtual meeting say they are in favor of the cameras. “I have witnessed accidents, employee injury, the list goes on and on. we need to do everything that we can to protect all of our workers out there in these zones,” said one meeting attendee.

“Be truthful to the public, and tell them if you have cameras that the cameras are there and they’re operating,” another said.

The program is a part of a series of bills Gov. Kathy Hochul signed in September. The program is set for other thoroughfares operated by the New York State Department of Transportation besides just the Thruway.

It’s part of legislation S.4682-B co-sponsored by Senator Tim Kennedy. “The general idea is to get people to slow down in work zones. There were dozens of catastrophic injuries and deaths last year in the state of New York across the country,” he said last month.