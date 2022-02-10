LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Almost 10 years- that’s how long Feeding America said it took food insecurity to get back to pre-recession levels in 2018. Based on this, the organization estimates it’s likely to take some years before food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will get back to pre-pandemic levels.

Food insecurity in the Capital Region continues to be higher than before the pandemic, said the Northeast Regional Food Bank. At the height of the pandemic, they said they distributed 55.8 million pounds of food in 23 counties.

In 2021 they distributed 52 million pounds of food, 14 million pounds more than the 38 million pounds a year they distributed on average pre-pandemic. “We anticipate that it will take at least 5 years to get back to pre-pandemic levels,” said Chief Executive Officer, Molly Nicol.

An estimated 2.09 million (one in nine) New Yorkers face hunger, 626,450 (one in six) of them children. Hungry New Yorkers would need about $1.2 billion to meet their food needs, according to Feeding America.

Families are being squeezed from multiple angles causing continued higher levels of food insecurity. Food and gas prices are higher, families are struggling with childcare, and some didn’t have a job to go back to after the height of the pandemic passed, particularly those in hospitality, Nicol said.

Sporadic school and daycare closures or quarantines have made it difficult for families, forcing them to miss work to care for children. “Layer on top of this the fact that food and fuel prices have risen dramatically (7%) in the past 4-6 months and many people are finding it hard to make ends meet,” said Nicol.

Unavailable food items and prices have also affected the Food Bank. At one point Nicol said they were having a problem finding graham crackers, an item used in its backpack program. The program makes sure 7,000 students in 241 schools have food to eat over the weekend when they don’t have access to meals in school.

Meat, because of steep price increases, has also been in short supply, according to Nicol. When they ran out of pre-ordered turkeys to distribute at Thanksgiving, she said they had to make do with what they could find for substitutes.

To meet the need for food in the state, the Food Bank must raise $10 million a year, most of which depends on the community’s generosity. Nicol said the best way to help is to make an unrestricted cash donation, so the money can be used where it’s needed most.