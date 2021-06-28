New York prepares for big heatwave

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo urged New Yorkers to prepare for another extended period of high heat and humidity that will be going on until mid-week. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-’90s with humidity staying high.

“We are expecting another round of high heat and humidity to impact most of the State and continue through the middle of the week,” Governor Cuomo said. “I strongly urge all New Yorkers to take action to prevent heat-related illnesses or injury, especially young children, seniors, and those with respiratory conditions who are vulnerable to high heat. Check on neighbors, limit outdoor activity, and stay safe.”

