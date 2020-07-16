New Yorkers have until Aug. 15 to sign up for health insurance through marketplace

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New Yorkers will have an additional 30 days to sign up for health insurance through the health insurance marketplace or private insurers. Wednesday Governor Andrew Cuomo further extended the July 15 deadline to August 15.

Individuals who have lost their insurance coverage through their employer can sign up within 60 days after their coverage was terminated. Those who have lost their jobs or have experienced a loss of wages may be able to get coverage through Medicaid, the Essential Plan, Child Health Plus, or subsidized Qualified Health Plans, according to the governor’s office.

“During these difficult and unprecedented times, access to quality, affordable health care is critically important to New Yorkers’ well-being. While we’re continuing to move in the right direction, we know we’re not out of the woods yet and by extending the open enrollment period we’re making sure New Yorkers who need affordable health care coverage can get it and help keep themselves and their families safe,” said Governor Cuomo.

“At this unprecedented time in our state and nation’s history, we want to remind New Yorkers that N.Y. State of Health is here as a safety net. Individuals can find and enroll in affordable, comprehensive health insurance coverage, and our Customer Service Center and enrollment assistors are available to help with this process,” said Executive Director, Donna Frescatore.

For more information or to sign up for health insurance through the state’s health marketplace visit N.Y. State of Health’s website or call 1-855-355-5777.