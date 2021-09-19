New Yorkers encouraged to take advantage of ‘Free Fishing Day’

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Fishermen across New York State are encouraged to cast their line on the annual Free Fishing Day on September 25.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York’s fifth Free Fishing Day of the year will take place on Saturday, September 25 across the state. The day was scheduled to coincide with National Hunting and Fishing Day, which is celebrated annually to promote outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, and target shooting.

New York provides anglers with six Free Fishing Days each year, September 25 will be the fifth day this year with the final day taking place on November 11. On any other day, residents that are 16 years of age or older must have a current New York State fishing license to legally fish.

Governor Hochul stressed the importance of the day and getting outdoors in a press release on Saturday.

“I encourage new and experienced anglers alike to take advantage of the upcoming Free Fishing Day, which gives everyone the chance to try the sport at no cost and introduce family and friends to a new hobby,” Governor Hochul said. “Getting outside to cast a line is a perfect way to experience the outdoors and recharge at one of New York’s many world-class fishing destinations. Fishing in New York State provides both recreational enjoyments and serves as a vital economic generator, supporting local economies statewide.”

Those interested in taking advantage of the day can find a list of places to fish on the Department of Environmental Conservation’s website. Those participating are reminded that, although the requirement for a fishing license is waived, all other fishing regulations will remain in effect.