New Yorkers encouraged to e-file using free file software

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New Yorkers are encouraged to take full advantage of free file software, which can help millions of taxpayers claim valuable tax credits. Eligible taxpayers can save on the cost of hiring a paid tax preparer using tax preparation software available at no cost on the Tax Department website.

According to officials If your 2021 household income is $73,000 or less, you can also electronically file (E-file) both your federal and New York State returns free on the Tax Department website. Most New Yorkers can use the free file software which provides savings, ensuring you claim the credits you deserve, including the earned income tax credit (EITC).

In 2019, almost 1.64 million New Yorkers received the federal EITC. EITC is a refundable credit for working taxpayers who earn less than $57,414. In addition, even if the credit amount is more than what you owe in taxes, you get a refund.

Officials said EITC could be worth up to $9,083 for a family with three or more children. They estimate nearly 255,000 taxpayers used free file software last year, saving New Yorkers a combined $51 million in tax preparation fees.

To ensure you claim the credits you deserve, taxpayers must file a personal income tax return to receive the credit, even if you don’t owe taxes. E-filing is the easiest way to file your return and the fastest way to receive your refund they say.