New Yorker visiting Vermont reported missing

NEW YORK (WFFF) — Vermont State Police are investigating the disappearance of a 36-year-old woman from Brooklyn who was last seen late Sunday morning near the Westminster vacation home she was staying in with her husband.

Erika Seyfried was reported to have gone for a walk with her 7-month-old golden retriever. The Windham County disappearance was reported to the Vermont State Police at about 8 p.m. Sunday. Police do not consider the disappearance suspicious, but they are concerned for her welfare.

Erika is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. She is believed to have been wearing black flip-flops; no other clothing description is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster at (802) 722-4600.