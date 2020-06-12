New Yorker donates to Kansas Farm Bureau in thanks to Kansas farmer who sent N95 mask

Breaking News
Cuomo with N95 mask

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo addresses the media on April 24, 2020, while holding an N95 mask sent by a retired Kansas farmer whose wife only has one lung. (Darren McGee / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo / AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Kansas Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture received a donation from a New Yorker inspired by the Kansas farmer who sent personal protective equipment to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

A Kansas farmer known as Dennis gained notoriety after sending one of his precious last N95 masks to be used by a nurse or doctor in New York during the height of the pandemic in late April. Of all face coverings, N95s are known as the strongest and most effective at preventing transmission.

One Manhattanite was so moved by Dennis’s generosity and kindness that he decided to respond in kind with financial support for Kansas farmers.

The Kansas Farm Bureau shared the heartwarming update to the story on Facebook.

