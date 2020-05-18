New York woman delivers daily bag lunches to homeless neighbors

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the last month, Maura Pagano has delivered 140 healthy bag lunches to her homeless neighbors in Brooklyn as part of Brown Bag Buddy.

The Albany native started the project as a way to give back to those who might be struggling even more than usual, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a way to share her progress with family and friends, she began documenting her daily goals on YouTube.

Pagano says many of the buddies receiving lunches are missing some—if not all—of their teeth, so she focuses on nutritious, soft, and chewable foods.

As she’s begun to make relationships with some of her regulars, many of them are feeling comfortable enough to ask for other items like sanitary supplies, sleeping bags and even pants.

After reaching her goal of 100 bag lunches delivered, Pagano says she can’t see herself stopping Brown Bag Buddy.

If you’re interested in getting involved with Brown Bag Buddy, here’s what you can do:

