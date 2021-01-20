New York wins lawsuit against EPA over clean energy

News
Posted: / Updated:
Letitia James

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2019 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference at her office in New York. James asked a court Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 to enforce subpoenas into an investigation into whether President Donald Trump and his businesses inflated assets on financial statements. James filed a petition in state trial court in New York City naming the Trump Organization, an umbrella group for the Republican president’s holdings, as a respondent along with other business entities. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled in favor of a motion to vacate the Trump Administration’s Affordable Clean Energy rule. New York Attorney General Letitia James lead a coalition that worked against the rule.

The Affordable Clean Energy rule replaced the Clean Power Plan, which put a limit on fossil-fueled power plants.

After the Court’s ruling Letitia James released a prepared statement which said in part:

“For four years, the Trump Administration has been consistent in undermining our nation’s response to climate change… the ‘Affordable Clean Energy’ rule did nothing to promote clean energy, and was not affordable for American consumers. Instead, this ‘Dirty Power’ rule served to support dirty and expensive coal power plants, undercut clean and sustainable electricity, and left New Yorkers and all other Americans to foot the bill. I am proud of my office’s leadership in the fight against this unjust and illegal rule, which will no longer see the light of day.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report