New York wins lawsuit against EPA over clean energy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled in favor of a motion to vacate the Trump Administration’s Affordable Clean Energy rule. New York Attorney General Letitia James lead a coalition that worked against the rule.
The Affordable Clean Energy rule replaced the Clean Power Plan, which put a limit on fossil-fueled power plants.
After the Court’s ruling Letitia James released a prepared statement which said in part:
“For four years, the Trump Administration has been consistent in undermining our nation’s response to climate change… the ‘Affordable Clean Energy’ rule did nothing to promote clean energy, and was not affordable for American consumers. Instead, this ‘Dirty Power’ rule served to support dirty and expensive coal power plants, undercut clean and sustainable electricity, and left New Yorkers and all other Americans to foot the bill. I am proud of my office’s leadership in the fight against this unjust and illegal rule, which will no longer see the light of day.”New York Attorney General Letitia James