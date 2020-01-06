New York wins big at 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Awkwafina poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy for “The Farewell” at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA. (NEWS10) — Seven New York-based productions won nine awards during the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Sunday night.

New Yorkers were recognized for individual acting awards, best television series and best original score in a number of categories.

“Congratulations to the 2020 New York-based Golden Globe winners on their achievements and creative contributions to the industry this year,” said Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Eric Gertler. “Their work reflects the Empire State’s thriving entertainment industry that is generating billions in spending, hundreds of thousands of new hires and creating opportunity not just for film and television productions but for all New Yorkers.”

An estimated $285,000,000 were spent on those winning productions and about 13,300 people were employed and involved in the creation of those products, according to the Empire State Development, New York’s primary economic development company.

Listed below are the 2020 Golden Globe Award Winners who participated in the New York Film Tax Credit Program: