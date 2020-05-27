Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

New York voter registration deadline Friday, May 29

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New Yorkers have until Friday, May 29 to register to vote in this year’s local and federal primaries. New voters can either register by mail or in person at their county Board of Elections. Registration to vote in the 27th Congressional District only must register in-person by Saturday, June 13.

Voter registration forms can be found on the New York State Board of Elections website and must be postmarked by midnight on Friday. Residents with an NYS Department of Motor Vehicles account can register here. In light of COVID-19, the state Board of Elections is encouraging people to register by mail.

The deadline for voters to change their party affiliation was in February. Voters can submit a change of address until June 3, according to a representative at the Albany County Board of Elections.

Those who want to check their registration status, verify their address, find out their voting location or other general information can check the New York State Board of Elections website.

Local Board of Elections

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak