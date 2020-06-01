New York twin sisters deliver groceries to neighbors in need

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Renee and Rhea Mendonca are the “Secret Angels.” The teenage twins are distributing free groceries to neighbors after seeing them struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The twins felt that it was their responsibility to play a part in lending a helping hand to bring a smile to those in need.

Using their own money to fund the project, they thought that since they have the resources and the free time – why not help out.

“It brought me great joy to see a smile on the elderly neighbors faces and make them feel loved and cared for,” said Renee.

“Our kind acts made us feel happy as well made the people feel that kindness still exist in this world,” said Rhea.

