New York to allow private golf courses to admit golfers

(WIVB) – Although golf courses are still considered non-essential businesses under NY PAUSE orders—which you can read here—Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo clarified Saturday that private golf courses may allow golfers.
The language was amended to read that private operators can permit golfers access to the property “so long as there are no gatherings of any kind and appropriate social distancing of six feet between individuals is strictly abided.”
The use of boat launches and marinas for recreational boats is still not considered essential.
