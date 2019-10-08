New York teen dies from vaping related illness

Bronx, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Health is reporting the first vaping related death in New York State. The death, involving a 17-year-old male from the Bronx, was reported to the State Department of Health on Tuesday. According to DOH, the deceased was previously hospitalized in early September with a vaping-associated respiratory illness. He was re-admitted in late September and passed away on October 4.

As of October 8, DOH has received 110 reports from New York physicians of severe pulmonary illness among patients ranging from 14 to 69 years of age who were using at least one vape product prior to becoming ill. Nationally, as of October 1, 2019, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported more than 1,000 cases of vaping-associated illnesses, with 18 confirmed fatalities.