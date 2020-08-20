New York teacher wage gap lowest in the U.S.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- New York’s teachers make approximately $4,500 more than people with a bachelor’s degree, making the wage gap the lowest in the country. Teachers in the state make $80,549 to bachelor holders $76,000, according to smartestdollar.com.

New York is one of five states where teachers make more money than someone with a four-year degree. Teachers in Rhode Island, Vermont, Wyoming, and Nebraska all made more money than bachelor holders and had a wage gap of between .3 and 5.9%.

“Teachers are becoming the new frontline workers, and with the virus resurging in many communities, a majority of teachers are worried about exposure to COVID-19 while on the job. Nationally, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that median annual earnings for teachers is just over $59,000, while according to data from the Census Bureau, median earnings for full-time bachelor’s degree holders is $70,000,” researchers at smartestdollar said.

Smartestdollar also looked at various cities in the state. The wage gap in the Albany/Schenectady/Troy area is -3.4%, teachers make $69,529 to bachelor holders $72,000. In other cities including Syracuse, Rochester, and the Buffalo/Cheektowaga/Niagara Falls area teachers make more than bachelor holders, 1.2%, 2.6%, and 14.9% respectively.

The worst wage gaps in the country can be found in Tucson, Arizona, Raleigh, North Carolina, and Phoenix/Mesa/Scottsdale, Arizona where the wage gaps are -37.5%, -35.3%, and -34.2% respectively.

