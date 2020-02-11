New York Student Aid Alliance to host Annual Advocacy Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thousands of college students and alumni plan to show their support for student aid programs and higher education during the annual New York Student Aid Alliance Advocacy Day Tuesday.

The event will be held inside the Well at the Legislative Office Building from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Attendees will share stories and advocate for state funding to strengthen aid for students and opportunity programs.

About 370,000 college students in New York count on state financial aid programs to make college education more accessible and affordable, according to a release from The New York Student Aid Alliance.



The Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), Higher Education Opportunity Program (HEOP), Science and Technology Entry Program (STEP), Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program (C-STEP), Liberty Partnerships Program and Enhanced Tuition Awards, are some of the programs available to students in New York State.