New York State’s positive COVID-19 numbers decline for 37th day

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thanks to New Yorkers’ actions — like wearing masks, maintaining distance, and making smart decisions — hospitalizations and the positivity rate continue to head down, and the holiday surge is in our rear-view mirror. This progress is a testament to New Yorkers’ personal choices, and I thank the family of New York for once again putting public health first,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID, and we have the infrastructure in place to administer hundreds of thousands of more shots as soon as supply is available. Today’s news shows that as long as New Yorkers remain Tough, Smart, United, Disciplined, and Loving, we can and will beat back COVID.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 234,708

Total Positive – 8,316

Percent Positive – 3.54%

7-Day Average Percent Positive –

Patient Hospitalization – 6,593 (-295)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -1056

Patients Newly Admitted – 652

Hospital Counties – 55

Number ICU – 1,285 (-43)

Number ICU with Intubation – 881 (-27)

Total Discharges – 138,050 (+744)

Deaths – 107

Total Deaths – 37,118

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 264 0.02% 29.06% Central New York 129 0.02% 31.04% Finger Lakes 323 0.03% 39.94% Long Island 1,136 0.04% 30.68% Mid-Hudson 698 0.03% 42.76% Mohawk Valley 131 0.03% 31.76% New York City 3,397 0.04% 29.99% North Country 66 0.02% 53.90% Southern Tier 156 0.02% 45.41% Western New York 293 0.02% 35.14% Statewide 6,593 0.03% 33.60%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 237 175 19% Central New York 262 182 30% Finger Lakes 397 251 35% Long Island 865 690 21% Mid-Hudson 684 434 37% Mohawk Valley 127 92 27% New York City 2,594 2,095 20% North Country 57 33 42% Southern Tier 126 72 38% Western New York 545 328 38% Statewide 5,894 4,352 26%

On Saturday, 234,708 test results were reported to New York State, and 3.54 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 2.88% 2.56% 2.50% Central New York 1.74% 1.64% 1.67% Finger Lakes 2.54% 2.39% 2.38% Long Island 5.08% 4.86% 4.77% Mid-Hudson 4.98% 4.82% 4.67% Mohawk Valley 2.35% 2.20% 2.21% New York City 4.75% 4.63% 4.53% North Country 3.92% 3.86% 3.96% Southern Tier 0.95% 0.90% 0.85% Western New York 3.57% 3.50% 3.62% Statewide 4.04% 3.90% 3.83%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 6.69% 6.69% 6.22% Brooklyn 5.16% 5.00% 4.80% Manhattan 2.97% 2.87% 2.85% Queens 5.11% 4.94% 4.82% Staten Island 4.76% 4.76% 4.71%

Of the 1,529,769 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 19,982 74 Allegany 2,755 8 Broome 13,704 56 Cattaraugus 4,161 28 Cayuga 5,166 22 Chautauqua 7,044 40 Chemung 6,283 17 Chenango 2,319 12 Clinton 3,205 44 Columbia 3,223 9 Cortland 3,016 12 Delaware 1,365 13 Dutchess 20,837 123 Erie 61,800 415 Essex 1,235 10 Franklin 1,807 16 Fulton 3,032 60 Genesee 4,192 10 Greene 2,526 13 Hamilton 269 0 Herkimer 4,436 13 Jefferson 4,447 34 Lewis 1,929 13 Livingston 3,354 21 Madison 3,693 11 Monroe 50,550 187 Montgomery 2,974 37 Nassau 139,516 732 Niagara 14,736 69 NYC 658,108 4,122 Oneida 19,158 41 Onondaga 31,445 94 Ontario 5,494 24 Orange 34,588 146 Orleans 2,367 4 Oswego 5,774 28 Otsego 2,174 16 Putnam 7,878 34 Rensselaer 8,561 34 Rockland 36,672 82 Saratoga 11,349 45 Schenectady 10,451 47 Schoharie 1,113 7 Schuyler 842 1 Seneca 1,492 5 St. Lawrence 4,992 70 Steuben 5,343 15 Suffolk 154,098 771 Sullivan 4,482 14 Tioga 2,673 17 Tompkins 3,325 9 Ulster 9,464 38 Warren 2,704 24 Washington 2,160 13 Wayne 4,308 10 Westchester 101,511 496 Wyoming 2,689 8 Yates 998 2

Yesterday, 107 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 37,118. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: