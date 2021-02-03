New York’s positivity rate decreases for 26th day in a row

February 1, 2021 – New York City –Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today declared a state of emergency in New York City and 9 other counties throughout the Hudson Valley and Long Island. Specifically, the counties included in the emergency declaration are Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk Counties. The Governor also issued an advisory for travelers and commuters – depending upon the severity of the storm, above ground subway service, as well as service on portions of the Long Island Railroad and Metro-North, may be significantly delayed or stopped this afternoon. Additionally, a number of major roadways including the Long Island Expressway, I-84 and others could face travel bans if snowfall rates reach the expected two to three inch per hour rate. New Yorkers are being urged to avoid all unnecessary travel. Those New Yorkers who must travel should do so with extreme caution and try to get to their destination BEFORE 12 NOON.(Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New York state’s COVID-19 seven-day rolling average positivity rate has declined for 26 consecutive days, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday.

The most recent statewide data from the governor’s office:

Test Results Reported – 126,489

– 126,489 Total Positive – 5,925

– 5,925 Percent Positive – 4.68%

– 4.68% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.86% (lowest since 12/4)

– 4.86% (lowest since 12/4) Patient Hospitalization – 8,082 (+15)

– 8,082 (+15) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -689

– -689 Patients Newly Admitted – 680

– 680 Hospital Counties – 57

– 57 Number ICU – 1,522 (+19)

– 1,522 (+19) Number ICU with Intubation – 1,003 (-1)

– 1,003 (-1) Total Discharges – 129,378 (+489)

– 129,378 (+489) Deaths – 160

– 160 Total Deaths – 35,631

“New Yorkers have shown it and the numbers reflect it: We are New York Tough,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release. “Our statewide positivity rate is decreasing by the day, and with our distribution networks at the ready for more supply from the federal government, we are prepared to get needles in arms as quickly as possible, getting us one step closer to our goal of winning this war. I applaud New Yorkers for their discipline and dedication to defeating this virus, and continue to ask everyone to keep this trend going and wear a mask, avoid gatherings and socially distance.”

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 4.90% 4.67% 4.52% Central New York 3.14% 3.08% 3.03% Finger Lakes 3.86% 3.79% 3.57% Long Island 6.19% 6.03% 5.89% Mid-Hudson 6.03% 5.76% 5.66% Mohawk Valley 4.41% 4.09% 4.05% New York City 5.18% 5.09% 5.07% North Country 5.68% 5.51% 5.25% Southern Tier 2.07% 1.92% 1.83% Western New York 5.13% 5.01% 4.96% Statewide 5.09% 4.95% 4.86%

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, New York’s health care distribution sites have received 1,554,450 first doses and already administered 92 percent or 1,432,195 first dose vaccinations and 77% of first and second doses, according to the governor’s office. Officials say delivery of the week 8 allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers for administration.

Statewide vaccination breakdown

First Doses Received – 1,554,450

First Doses Administered – 1,432,195; 92%

Second Doses Received – 725,050

Second Doses Administered – 331,579