New York’s positivity rate decreases for 26th day in a row

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New York state’s COVID-19 seven-day rolling average positivity rate has declined for 26 consecutive days, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday.

The most recent statewide data from the governor’s office:

  • Test Results Reported – 126,489
  • Total Positive – 5,925
  • Percent Positive – 4.68%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.86% (lowest since 12/4)
  • Patient Hospitalization – 8,082 (+15)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -689
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 680
  • Hospital Counties – 57
  • Number ICU – 1,522 (+19)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 1,003 (-1)
  • Total Discharges – 129,378 (+489)
  • Deaths – 160
  • Total Deaths – 35,631

“New Yorkers have shown it and the numbers reflect it: We are New York Tough,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release. “Our statewide positivity rate is decreasing by the day, and with our distribution networks at the ready for more supply from the federal government, we are prepared to get needles in arms as quickly as possible, getting us one step closer to our goal of winning this war. I applaud New Yorkers for their discipline and dedication to defeating this virus, and continue to ask everyone to keep this trend going and wear a mask, avoid gatherings and socially distance.”

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSUNDAYMONDAYTUESDAY
Capital Region4.90%4.67%4.52%
Central New York3.14%3.08%3.03%
Finger Lakes3.86%3.79%3.57%
Long Island6.19%6.03%5.89%
Mid-Hudson6.03%5.76%5.66%
Mohawk Valley4.41%4.09%4.05%
New York City5.18%5.09%5.07%
North Country5.68%5.51%5.25%
Southern Tier2.07%1.92%1.83%
Western New York5.13%5.01%4.96%
Statewide5.09%4.95%4.86%

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, New York’s health care distribution sites have received 1,554,450 first doses and already administered 92 percent or 1,432,195 first dose vaccinations and 77% of first and second doses, according to the governor’s office. Officials say delivery of the week 8 allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers for administration.

Statewide vaccination breakdown

  • First Doses Received – 1,554,450
  • First Doses Administered – 1,432,195; 92%
  • Second Doses Received – 725,050
  • Second Doses Administered – 331,579
Region  Total Doses Received (1st and 2nd)Total Doses Administered (1st and 2nd)% of Total Doses Administered/Received (1st and 2nd)
Capital Region137,840116,03784%
Central New York108,865106,27098%
Finger Lakes136,255118,99787%
Long Island288,360216,60075%
Mid-Hudson219,420150,16668%
Mohawk Valley59,86042,60471%
New York City1,040,800774,19174%
North Country62,35050,43681%
Southern Tier67,83555,30682%
Western New York157,915133,16884%
Statewide2,279,5001,763,77477%

