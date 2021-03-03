New York State Young Democrats respond to Cuomo’s apology

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– After being accused of sexual harassment Governor Cuomo today issued an apology during a press conference.

“I now understand, that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

New York State Young Democrats tonight, telling News 10 this just isn’t enough.

“While we commend his acknowledgement and his apology, we do believe that an apology without any action to change behavior is insufficient and we still call for him to resign,” stated Tyler White, Executive Vice President of New York State Young Democrats.

She said while Governor Cuomo is a Democrat, one person is not indicative of the entire party. New York State Young Democrats is an organization, comprised of people between ages of 18 and 36 who identify as Democrat.

“When we read the allegations from the victims themselves, from the survivors, we were all united and centering their story,” explained White.

Dr. Dolores Cimini, Director of the Center of Behavioral Health Promotion and Applied research at UAlbany said, sexual harassment can happen in a variety of forms.

“If the individual who receives those comments, those touches, who sees those behaviors and feels anyway uncomfortable, they should feel empowered to report that and not be silent,” Dr. Cimini stated.

She said workplaces should take these complaints seriously and look into the matter.

When it comes to Governor Cuomo , the Attorney General is conducting an investigation into the allegations.

“Certainly there is something in our society called due process,” explained Dr. Cimini. “So as much as an individual feels that they have experienced or have been the victim of sexual harassment deserves an investigation, so does the person who has allegedly been accused of perpetrating the sexual harassment. Investigation and due process are very, very important for all parties involved.”