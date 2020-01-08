New York State Writers Institute announces spring events

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State Writers Institute’s (NYSWI) spring 2020 calendar includes a vast array of writers and films at the University at Albany.
The NYSWI has 35 events scheduled over the course of 15 weeks. The lineup includes poets, novelists, journalists, a Nobel laureate and Pulitzer Prize winners. “We are proud and excited to announce one of our most diverse, ambitious and dynamic lineups of authors,” said Director of the NYSWI Paul Grondahl.
“These acclaimed writers, filmmakers and newsmakers represent some of the most original, authentic and brilliant voices on the scene today,” Grondahl said. “Our events span a multitude of genres and topics, from social justice to physical and mental health, spirituality and sports, poetry and playwriting, literary fiction and humor. There is something here for everyone,” he said.
The season begins Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. with “A Tribute to Toni Morrison: Film screening and remembrance” in Page Hall at the University at Albany’s Downtown campus.
New York State Writers Institute Spring lineup
- Jan. 24- Toni Morrison Tribute
- Jan. 30- Jhumpa Lahiri
- Feb. 3- Sandeep Jauhar, M.D.
- Feb. 4- Ryan Russell
- Feb. 6- Wesley Yang
- Feb. 7- Film: “The Seagull”
- Feb. 13- Damon Young
- Feb. 14- Film: “I Like It Like That”
- Feb. 19- Rick Reilly
- Feb. 20- Mahogany Browne
- Feb. 21- Film: “Motherless Brooklyn”
- Feb. 27- Yolanda Caraway & Minyon Moore
- Feb. 28- Film: “Do The Right Thing”
- March 3- Jennifer Block
- March 6- Film and discussion: “Wild Style”
- March 9- Lisa Kron
- March 10- Scott Simon
- March 13- Film: “The Irishman”
- March 23- Sister Helen Prejean
- March 24- Jerry Saltz
- March 28- Albany Film Festival
- March 31- Eddie’s Perejil
- April 2- Jerome Charyn
- April 3- Film: “Purgatorio”
- April 6- Authors Theatre: Interstate
- April 13- Colson Whitehead
- April 14- Andy Greenberg
- April 15- Leymah Gbowee
- April 17- Nadina LaSpina
- April 22- Valeria Luiselli
- April 23- Dr. B. Janet Hibbs
- April 24- Film: “Baby Face”
- April 29- Louise Aronson
- May 2- Selected Shorts
All events are free and open to the public. For more information check out the NYSWI’s Spring 2020 brochure.