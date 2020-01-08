New York State Writers Institute announces spring events

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State Writers Institute’s (NYSWI) spring 2020 calendar includes a vast array of writers and films at the University at Albany.

The NYSWI has 35 events scheduled over the course of 15 weeks. The lineup includes poets, novelists, journalists, a Nobel laureate and Pulitzer Prize winners. “We are proud and excited to announce one of our most diverse, ambitious and dynamic lineups of authors,” said Director of the NYSWI Paul Grondahl.

“These acclaimed writers, filmmakers and newsmakers represent some of the most original, authentic and brilliant voices on the scene today,” Grondahl said. “Our events span a multitude of genres and topics, from social justice to physical and mental health, spirituality and sports, poetry and playwriting, literary fiction and humor. There is something here for everyone,” he said.

The season begins Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. with “A Tribute to Toni Morrison: Film screening and remembrance” in Page Hall at the University at Albany’s Downtown campus.

New York State Writers Institute Spring lineup

Jan. 24- Toni Morrison Tribute

Jan. 30- Jhumpa Lahiri

Feb. 3- Sandeep Jauhar, M.D.

Feb. 4- Ryan Russell

Feb. 6- Wesley Yang

Feb. 7- Film: “The Seagull”

Feb. 13- Damon Young

Feb. 14- Film: “I Like It Like That”

Feb. 19- Rick Reilly

Feb. 20- Mahogany Browne

Feb. 21- Film: “Motherless Brooklyn”

Feb. 27- Yolanda Caraway & Minyon Moore

Feb. 28- Film: “Do The Right Thing”

March 3- Jennifer Block

March 6- Film and discussion: “Wild Style”

March 9- Lisa Kron

March 10- Scott Simon

March 13- Film: “The Irishman”

March 23- Sister Helen Prejean

March 24- Jerry Saltz

March 28- Albany Film Festival

March 31- Eddie’s Perejil

April 2- Jerome Charyn

April 3- Film: “Purgatorio”

April 6- Authors Theatre: Interstate

April 13- Colson Whitehead

April 14- Andy Greenberg

April 15- Leymah Gbowee

April 17- Nadina LaSpina

April 22- Valeria Luiselli

April 23- Dr. B. Janet Hibbs

April 24- Film: “Baby Face”

April 29- Louise Aronson

May 2- Selected Shorts

All events are free and open to the public. For more information check out the NYSWI’s Spring 2020 brochure.