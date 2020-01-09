New York State to give $5 million to county fairs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- As part of the Agricultural Fairgrounds Infrastructure Improvement Program, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets will give an additional $5 million to support county fair infrastructure projects, according to a press release.

Since 2016, the state has given a total of $20 million to county fairs in order to improve fairground buildings and equipment or facilities used to promote or house agriculture, according to the release.

The state approved the use of program funds to repair restrooms, water systems, and storm water management systems beginning last year. This years latest funding is the fourth round of the program.

There were more than 36 projects to receive funding in the first three rounds including upgrades at the Columbia County Fair to provide adequate handicap accessibility to its Agricultural Administration Building as well as increase energy efficiency to the building, and improvements to provide greater customer service.

All eligible fairs are able to receive up to $96,153 and can apply through the New York State Grants Gateway. In order to receive available funds, fairs must submit a plan and estimated budget for proposed projects.