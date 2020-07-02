New York State Sheriffs’ Institute begins annual Honorary Membership

(NEWS10) – New York State Sheriffs’ Institute will begin its annual Honorary Membership drive within two weeks. It was established in 1979 and is a not-for-profit corporation, tax-exempt organization and contributions to the Institute are tax-deductible.

The Sheriffs’ Institute provides training programs and services for all Sheriff’s Departments. One of their biggest programs is the Sheriffs’ Summer Camp which allows economically disadvantaged kids the chance to go to camp. The Sheriffs’ Camp program combines summer recreation with activities designed to teach an understanding of, and respect for, our laws and the men and women who enforce them.

In addition, the Sheriffs’ Institute operates a scholarship program that provides one scholarship to

each of New York State’s Community College’s Criminal Justice Programs. This program is designed to help attract the best and the brightest to the criminal justice vocation.

Financial support for many of the Sheriffs’ Institute programs comes from Honorary Membership

dues. Invitations for Honorary Membership are extended on a non-partisan basis, and the invitees are selected at random. Any persons interested in supporting the efforts of the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute by becoming an Honorary Member should contact the Sheriff if they do not receive an invitation in the mail or visit the website.

