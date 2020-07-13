New York State Senate and Assembly holding joint public hearing on redistricting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Both houses of the state legislature are holding an online hearing on redistricting in 2021 and 2022. It will be streamed virtually starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

In 2014, New York amended its constitution to alter the process for legislative redistricting. One change created a 10-member Independent Redistricting Commission to recommend new borders.

Since the reforms were approved, however, the legislature says new challenges (like the coronavirus) have arisen that call the redistricting process into question. This hearing will reexamine that process in the context of current events, while evaluating the legal structures around the process, which happens every ten years.

“How district lines are drawn is crucial to ensure our democracy functions properly and serves all people. For too long, redistricting has been a partisan game that has polarized our country,” said Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins. “As we approach the next redistricting, it is crucial that we establish a process focused on fairness.”