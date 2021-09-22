New York State sees record number of mosquitoes

NEW YORK STATE – Did you notice more mosquito bites this summer?

It’s not just you. New York State is reporting one of the worst mosquito seasons, according to Senator Chuck Schumer.

“This is actually one of the worst mosquito seasons in recent memory with a record number of the bugs plaguing communities across New York—from the city, to Buffalo and all throughout New York State,” said Senator Schumer. “Even more concerning, pools of the potentially-deadly mosquito-borne disease, West Nile Virus, continue to grow, and this could last well into Fall because of a very wet summer and climate change. So, today, we are pushing a two-pronged plan involving the EPA and the CDC so that our area has the dollars and the resources to beat back the mosquito and its diseases before they spread,”

Schumer has announced pushes to boost funds for localities in order to beat the bugs and the diseases they carry before the spread worsens.

He adds that mosquito season could possibly extend well into the fall.