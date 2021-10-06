New York State residents have until Friday, October 8 to register to vote

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The State Board of Elections wants to remind all state residents to register to vote for the November 2 general election because the deadline is this Friday, October 8.

How to register

In person at your local county board of elections and most state agency offices by close of business Friday, October 8

By mail with the voter registration form postmarked by midnight Friday, October 8; or

Online if you have a Department of Motors Vehicles-issued identification by midnight Friday, October 8.

If you are planning on voting by mail, mail-in voter registration forms must be postmarked by midnight on Friday, October 8, and received by a board of elections no later than October 13 to be valid for the upcoming general election.

The State Board of Elections website will have more information on what contests will be on your ballot, including 5 statewide constitutional amendments.

An NYS voter registration form can be found at most US Post Offices, your local public library or downloaded from The State Board of Elections website. If you have a NYS Department of Motor Vehicles-issued ID you can register online at their MyDMV website.

People who are unsure whether they are registered, wish to verify their current address, or find out where to vote, can look up this information at the State Board of Elections website.

To register in-person go to your county boards of elections and at many state agency offices throughout the state, but you must do it before Friday, October 8 when the business closes.

For more information on registering to vote in New York State, call your county board of elections or 518-474-1953 or visit State Board of Elections website

For more information or questions about this press release please contact John Conklin at 518-474-1953 or INFO@elections.ny.gov.