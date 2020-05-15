New York State reopening resources

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- This weekend, The University at Albany is honoring more than 5,000 new graduates as part of its "OneUAlbany virtual graduation celebration."

The event is for graduating UAlbany students and their families along with the entire campus community, alumni, and friends. The University says the event will include remarks from University leadership and alumni as well as a virtual candle lighting ceremony to light the University Torch. Those participating are encouraged to use the #UAlbanyGrad on social media for a chance to be featured in the celebration.