New York State reopening resources

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- With each region reopening from PAUSE at different times, News10 ABC is making it easier to stay informed. Below are links to state, county, city/town reopening information and plans.
New York State
Capital Region
- Capital Region Chamber of Commerce reopening guide
- Saratoga Springs
- Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce
- Saratoga County Public Health
Mohawk Valley
- Fulton County
- Fulton-Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce
- Montgomery County
- Schoharie County initial reopening plan 5/11
North Country
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
