New York State Police to crack down on impaired, reckless driving during Super Bowl weekend

(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police plan to crack down on impaired and reckless driving during Super Bowl weekend.

The STOP-DWI enforcement campaign will include increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints to deter, identify and arrest impaired drivers. It will also help with underage drinker enforcement.

The enforcement initiative will run from Friday, Feb. 5 to Monday, Feb. 8.

While STOP-DWI efforts have led to “significant reductions in the number of drinking and driving fatalities,” State Police say that there have been too many lives lost because of impaired drivers.

During the 2020 Super Bowl campaign, State Police arrested 122 people for impaired driving and issued 8,372 tickets.

During the enforcement period, drivers can expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints and extra DWI patrols.

Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles.

The CITE vehicles allow troopers to easily identify motorists who are using handheld devices while driving. They blend in with everyday traffic, but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the lights are activated.

Drivers should also remember to move over for stopped vehicles and hazard vehicles on the side of the road.

An impaired driving conviction carries a maximum fine of $10,000, up to seven years in prison and a license revocation.