PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police (NYSP) is currently searching for a missing female kayaker in Plattsburgh. At about 9 p.m. on Friday, an overturned kayak was found on the Saranac River near Brown Road.

Attempts to find the missing kayaker came up empty on Friday. Accompanying the NYSP on the scour are the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and local rescue departments. The NYSP Underwater Recovery Team is also searching.

Anyone with information about the missing kayaker can call NYSP Troop B at (518) 897-2000. Check back with NEWS10 for more updates.