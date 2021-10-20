New York State Police needs help finding abducted women in possible danger

Posted: / Updated:
Jessica S Northrup and Paul A Collen

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police and Ogden Town Police are looking for the public’s help finding Jessica Northrup, 43, who was allegedly abducted from Spencerport. She is believed to be in danger.

Jessica is 5’6, 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in Spencerport, Monroe County, on Tuesday, October 19 at 7:44 p.m. with Paul A Collen.

Collen is 52 years old, 5’11, 210 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. State Police say he has allegedly abducted Jessica and is driving a 2019 White Dodge Journey with New York Registration JLT6818.

Both their pictures and what the vehicle looks like can be seen above.

If located, do not approach and contact 911. If you have information call Ogden Police at 585-770-3362 or dial 911.

