SEWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police and a local farmer are asking for the public’s help in locating a herd of escaped buffalo. State Police tell News10 that 75 buffalo were reported missing last week from a Seward, New York farm.

They are working with the owner of the buffalo farm and are asking for the public’s help in locating the animals.If you see them you are asked to call their owner Brian at 518-588-1402 or NYSP Richfield Springs at 315-858-1122.