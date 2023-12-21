ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Governor Kathy Hochul was on hand to graduate 232 new New York State Troopers from the 213th session of the Basic School of the New York State Police Academy on Thursday, December 20.

The ceremony was held at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany earlier this morning. The graduation of 232 new troopers now brings their ranks to 4,781 sworn members.

“I commend these 232 men and women for dedicating themselves to public service and their commitment to protecting the people of New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “The members of the New York State Police put their lives on the line each day to keep the rest of us safe – in a world where their mission has grown more challenging and complex. On behalf of all New Yorkers, I want to thank the graduates for their hard work and perseverance – and welcome them to the long gray line.”

24 of the 232 new troopers will be assigned to Troop G stationed out of Latham. Graduates assigned to Troop G are:

Trooper Caleb R. Bentley of Gansevoort

Trooper Derek T. McPhail of Greenwich

Trooper Daniel P. Mahoney of Freehold

Trooper Zachary A. Wood of Preston Hollow

Trooper James C. Mossman of Seaford

Trooper Jeffery R. Vananden of Queensbury

Trooper Kevin J. Knightes of Schenectady

Trooper Connor J. Mooney of Ballston Lake

Trooper Cole W. Flynn of Saratoga Springs

Trooper Hannah E. Dibble of Summit

Trooper Kelsey M. Lyga of Newport

Trooper Ethan T. Schager of Rotterdam

Trooper Ian J. Burkey of Clifton Park

Trooper Dominick A. Riccio of Queensbury

Trooper Elise C. Marson of Albany

Trooper Ghrady C. Havens of Fort Edward

Trooper Robert J. Hart of Schenectady

Trooper Kelvin L. Darnley of South Glens Falls

Trooper Nathan C. Genevick of Cambridge

Trooper Sara E. Caicedo of East Patchogue

Trooper Allison E. Weiss of Albany

Trooper Bibi A. Hetarine of Queens

Trooper Andrew T. Weis of Lindenhurst

Trooper Eric J. Randio of New Baltimore

“Today marks another significant moment in the proud history of the New York State Police,” New York State Police Acting Superintendent Dominick Chiumento said in a statement. “The graduation ceremony is one of our finest traditions and introduces a new generation of highly trained Troopers who will serve the citizens of the State of New York with honor and integrity. They have endured months of intense training within and outside the classroom and have earned their place in our ranks. I am proud to welcome these graduates to the most prestigious and well-respected law enforcement agency in the nation.”

The new Troopers will report for field duty on Wednesday, December 27, at their respective troops. For the next ten weeks, new Troopers will be evaluated under a field-training program supervised by senior training officers.