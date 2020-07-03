New York State Police begin 4th of July crackdown

NEW YORK (NEWS10)– New York State Police are working to keep you and your family safe on the road this holiday weekend with their “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Campaign.

Beginning Friday, July 3, and ending Monday, July 5, drivers on state highways will see State Police conducting sobriety checkpoints and watching out for reckless drivers, including those who are on their phones.

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office, State Police will also be watching out for drivers who do not follow the Move Over Law which instructs drivers to move to the next lane when emergency vehicles, tow trucks, and construction crews are operating on the side of the road.

Nearly 13,410 vehicle and traffic tickets were issued during the 4th of July weekend last year.

