New York state parks break campground attendance record

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation approved campground on near Cat Mountain in the Adirondacks. (News 8 WROC Photo/Matt Driffill)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that a new record has been set for state parks’ campground attendance.

Officials from the governor’s office say campers surged to an all-time high at state parks in 2019. Through Columbus Day, campsites, cabins, cottages, and yurts at state parks were occupied 680,533 times, surpassing the previous record of 663,954 in 2018. Total reservations so far this year were also up to 213,153 — surpassing the previous record of 212,358 set in 2016.

“This incredible surge illustrates how our efforts to promote and revitalize our campgrounds are working, drawing visitors and increasing tourism to the flood-affected areas of Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence,” Cuomo said in a press release. “This rise in visitors experiencing the beauty of our State Parks are not only enjoying a day in nature, but driving economic activity in every corner of this great state.”

Overnight attendance at state parks campgrounds by year:

2011- 541,771

2012- 578,428

2013- 583,016

2014- 594,441

2015- 623,991

2016- 650,857

2017- 648,420

2018- 663,953

2019- 680,533

Overnight stays at state parks campgrounds in 2019 by region: