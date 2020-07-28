New York State parks are being overwhelmed

COPAKE FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10)–When Taconic State Park opened on Memorial Day Weekend, according to Park Manager Christopher Rickard, they were inundated with large crowds. Rickard said they were way over what the trail up to Bash Bish Falls could handle.

The problem is, the park manager said, is people are using the area for picnics and the trail is not designed for that. Twenty to thirty person groups are showing up, with tables and chairs, large trays of food, grills, and speakers playing loud music, the park manager said. Then they would leave their trash behind for the park personnel to clean up, literal truckloads, Rickard said. He also said this is happening across the state at other parks.

Massachusetts State Police and other local law enforcement officers confer at the Massachusetts parking area for Bash Bish Falls

The biggest problem has been access to the state park, with trails coming in from all direction.

Rickard said that over the past weekend, they had to use local and state law enforcement and ended up shutting down access to Copake Falls. He said as people would leave, New York State Police would escort in new groups of people to the now empty parking spots.

For large groups looking to make a day of it, Taconic State Park does have a large parking area. There are tables, grills, a play area, and a lifeguarded swimming area. Before visiting any state park, make sure to call or check the website for the latest updated information before you head out.

