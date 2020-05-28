New York State offers free antibody testing for grocery store employees

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Health is offering free antibody testing for grocery store employees at select testing sites in the state starting Thursday morning.
All grocery store employees will have the chance to get tested for COVID-19 antibodies at the SUNY Albany testing location.
These walk-in tests will be conducted from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. from Thursday May 28 until Saturday May 30.
Face masks are required in order to get tested.
