New York State Liquor Authority releases results of underage drinking sweep

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) conducted an underage sting of more than 800 businesses in the state during October. Locally, 17 businesses sold alcohol to underage agents according to the report.

The SLA partnered with local law enforcement agencies and the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Bars, restaurants, liquor and grocery stores were all included in the sting.

There were 656 locations state-wide that refused to sell alcohol to SLA agents in the October operation. That list can be found here. Local businesses that sold alcohol to the undercover SLA agents are listed by county below, according to the report. A complete list of those businesses who were found in violation can be found here.

Albany County

Latham Circle Gas, 477 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham

Delmar Valero, 594 Delaware Avenue, Delmar

Columbia County

Cumberland Farms #1567, 1046 Kinderhook Street, Valatie

Brick Tavern Grocery, 812 Route 9H & 66, Ghent

Charron’s Market, 2 Church Street, Chatham

Greene County

Dollar General #104030, 4 Country Estates Road, Greenville

Slaters Smart Shop, 7555 Route 32, Cairo

Beer Universe, 11834 Route 9W, West Coxsackie

Montgomery County

West End Wine & Liquors II, 265 Division Street, Amsterdam

Girard’s, 68 Bridge Street, Amsterdam

Rensselaer County

Vineyards Wine & Spirits Inc., 501 Unit 1 Columbia Plaza, Rensselaer

CVS/Pharmacy #5031, 598 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush

Saratoga County

Minoque’s Beverage Center, 624 Maple Avenue, Saratoga Springs

Washington County

Cambridge IGA, 35 West Main Street, Cambridge

CVS Pharmacy #2685, 1253 Dix Avenue, Hudson Falls

Cumberland Farms #1535, 21 Feeder Street, Hudson Falls

Cumberland Farms #1591, Lower Broadway & Eddy Street, Fort Edward

In Schenectady County, the SLA targeted nine businesses but all of them passed the undercover inspection.

New York County had the highest occurrence. All 20 locations included in the inspection sold alcohol to the underage agents.

The SLA has conducted operations in more than 2,000 locations so far this year.