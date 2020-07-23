New York State lawmakers seek to stop puppy mill pipeline

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)- The New York State Senate has passed a bill that will will no longer allow animals from puppy mills to be sold in pet stores. The bill has yet to pass in the Assembly.

For most people, pets are considered a part of the family. While some get them from reputable breeders, others may unknowingly buy a puppy that came from a puppy mill and then was sold in a pet store.

“People who want animals and see these adorable puppies in the window of pet stores think that they are just perfect for them,” explained Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal. “And they may look perfect, but they’re not.”

According to Assemblymember Rosenthal, often times they are sick, have genetic health problems, and cost a lot of money.

Puppy mills have been known for keeping animals in inhumane, and often filthy living conditions.

“Some of these breeding animals spend their entire lives in that cage,” said Bill Ketzer, of the ASPCA. “And they don’t go outside. They are exposed to the elements, not to mention some of the violation histories of these organizations.”

On Tuesday, The New State Senate passed a bill that would no longer allow dogs, cats, and rabbits from commercial breeders to be sold at pet stores in an effort to end the puppy mill pipeline. Instead, rescue animals will be available for adoption.

“Accredited shelters would be able to display in pet stores animals that are adoptable from a shelter and humane societies,” stated Assemblymember Rosenthal.

Assemblymember Patricia Fahy said this is also a consumer protection bill.

“We still want to see people adopting animals, caring for animals, and loving animals, but we just want to make sure that the consumers are not tricked in anyway– that when they are adopting or purchasing an animal, it’s a healthy one,” said Assemblymember Fahy.

Both Assemblymembers, as well as the ASPCA, told News 10 they would like to see this bill become law. However, it is still unclear if it will happen during this legislative session.