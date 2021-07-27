New York State focusing vaccination efforts on specific zip codes

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10)– As more COVID-19 cases are on the rise, New York State announced Monday it plans to increase vaccination efforts in certain areas, Brant Lake in Warren County being one of them.

“We recently had 3 cases in the last few days in Brant Lake- not a cluster or anything like that, but when you take those 3 cases, you break them out in the population of fewer than 1,000 residents then you get what looks like a pretty high case incidents,” explained Don Lehman, Warren County Director of Public Affairs.

According to Lehman, a little more than 55% of the Brant Lake population is fully vaccinated, with a county clinic just taking place there on Friday. The state also singling out Selkirk in Albany County for its vaccination rate.

“In Selkirk, just under 60 percent, which is okay, but we think we can do better and I’m very pleased to hear that Governor Cuomo is going to be committing resources to help increase safety in that zip code,” said David VanLuven, Bethlehem Town Supervisor.

But as to how the Governor plans to increase vaccination efforts for these areas isn’t exactly clear.

“We are still waiting to hear what exactly— whether it be money or assistance with personnel to help do clinics in this area,” said Lehman.

NEWS10 reached out to the Governor’s Office for clarification but has not yet received a response.

“We are making progress,” explained VanLuven, “but it is going to take all of us coming together and thinking about the well-being not just of ourselves, and our families, but also of our neighbors in order to get through this pandemic fully.”