New York State Fair: Vote on the 2019 sand sculpture

(NEWS10)– The Great New York State Fair wants you to pick out the design for one of their most popular attractions: the sand sculpture.

This year, the fair asked fans to submit their ideas for the work of art. A panel of judges have chosen the top 20 ideas. Now, it’s up to the voters to decided which sand sculpture will reign supreme.

Ideas include an 80’s throwback with “Stranger Things,” a dedication to inventions from New York State, and a State Fair edition of “Where’s Waldo?”

Voting is currently open and will end this Monday, August 5th, at 1 p.m. A winner will be chosen later that day.

Click to visit the contest’s webpage here and cast your vote.

The Great New York State Fair opens its doors on August 21st at the fairgrounds in Syracuse. The fun ends on Labor Day, September 2nd.