New York State Fair director releases statement on 2020 Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The director of the Great New York State Fair now releasing a statement about this year’s installment of the Fair. This after Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday during his daily COVID-19 briefing that he doesn’t believe the New York State Fair could go on unless the entire state and surrounding areas are opened.

A video statement from New York State Fair Director Troy Wafner was released Wednesday afternoon regarding the well-being of fairgoers.

We agree with the Governor that the safety of the public comes first. We’re continuing to make preparations with the health and safety of the fairgoer in mind, and in coordination with New York State’s regional efforts to combat the coronavirus. We know that many people want to carry on the tradition of the Fair, as do we, but we cannot put a price on the health and safety of those who attend. TROY WAFNER, NEW YORK STATE FAIR DIRECTOR

Wafner goes on to say that in this unsettling time there are many questions that don’t have answers yet but he will share those answers with the public once they have them.