New York State employee arrested, no-show during 2020 COVID response, earned overtime pay

(WETM) – Nancy Connolly, a New York Department of Transportation Resident Engineer, was arrested for failing to show up to her post at a warehouse of COVID medical equipment in 2020 and earning overtime pay for times she didn’t work.

New York Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro announced the arrest on Thursday, August 26, saying the Schenectady employee “allegedly abdicated her assigned role”, and “instead of overseeing the receipt, storage and shipment of lifesaving supplies at a Capital Region warehouse, the worker left or failed to show her post for hours at a time.”

Connolly was assigned as staging manager at Colonie’s Jupiter warehouse on evenings and weekends to help oversee, track and secure shipments of donated and purchased equipment. This included ventilators, PPE and other materials. The Inspector General’s office said this job could not be done remotely and required managers to be on-site.

In June 2020, Connolly got a whole day’s worth of overtime pay even though she wasn’t present at her scheduled time. She earned $2,265 in overtime pay for purported work on June 7, 2020 and 2021.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, state employees have risen well above their station to provide selfless assistance for New York’s unparalleled response to COVID-19,” said Inspector General Tagliafierro. “Unfortunately, however, some individuals attempted to take advantage of the crisis and rip off taxpayers for time they never worked. This office will not tolerate such abuses and we will continue to ensure the integrity of our state’s response to this pandemic.”

Connolly was arraigned in Colonie Town Court on charges of Grand Larceny, Offering a False Instrument of Filing, and Official Misconduct.