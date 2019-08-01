New York State DMV announces child seat inspections for August

(NEWS10)– The New York State DMV and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is hosting free child seat inspections throughout the state, working to keep your precious cargo safe.
Child seat inspections are scheduled throughout the month of August. This is a part of a year-long safety initiative. the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says child safety seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers who are in passenger vehicles.
Upcoming Child Seat Inspections in the Capital Region
August 1
3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Watervliet Elementary School
2557 10th Avenue, Watervliet, NY 12189
Agency: Albany County DPW / Capital Region Safe Kids
Contact: Bill Van Alstyne at (518) 765-2565
August 7
3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Voorheesville Farmer’s Market at the United Methodist Church of Voorheesville
68 Maple Avenue, Voorheesville, NY 12186
Agency: Albany County DPW / Capital Region Safe Kids
Contact: Bill Van Alstyne at (518) 765-2565
August 8
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Mohawk Volunteer Fire Department
2553 State Highway 30A, Fonda, NY 12068
Agency: Montgomery County Public Health / Capital Region Safe Kids
Contact: Suzanne Stegich at (518) 853-3531
Trained technicians will be at each event, educating parents and caregivers on how to select the appropriate car seat for their child and their car as well as how to properly install it.