New York State DMV announces child seat inspections for August

(NEWS10)– The New York State DMV and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is hosting free child seat inspections throughout the state, working to keep your precious cargo safe.

Child seat inspections are scheduled throughout the month of August. This is a part of a year-long safety initiative. the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says child safety seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers who are in passenger vehicles.

Upcoming Child Seat Inspections in the Capital Region

August 1

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Watervliet Elementary School

2557 10th Avenue, Watervliet, NY 12189

Agency: Albany County DPW / Capital Region Safe Kids

Contact: Bill Van Alstyne at (518) 765-2565

August 7

3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Voorheesville Farmer’s Market at the United Methodist Church of Voorheesville

68 Maple Avenue, Voorheesville, NY 12186

Agency: Albany County DPW / Capital Region Safe Kids

Contact: Bill Van Alstyne at (518) 765-2565

August 8

10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Mohawk Volunteer Fire Department

2553 State Highway 30A, Fonda, NY 12068

Agency: Montgomery County Public Health / Capital Region Safe Kids

Contact: Suzanne Stegich at (518) 853-3531

Trained technicians will be at each event, educating parents and caregivers on how to select the appropriate car seat for their child and their car as well as how to properly install it.